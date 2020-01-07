UPDATE, 8:30 p.m.: After a lengthy executive session, the Lowndes County Board of Education unanimously approved the hiring of Jamey DuBose as the new Lowndes High School football coach.

 

 

VALDOSTA — Jamey DuBose is expected to be named Lowndes High School’s new football coach Tuesday evening according to reports from the Opelika-Auburn News  

DuBose is the former Central-Phenix head football coach in Phenix City, Alabama.

The Lowndes County Board of Education is currently in executive session and are expected to issue an official announcement shortly.

A more detailed profile of the new coach can be found in an upcoming edition of The Valdosta Daily Times. 

