UPDATE, 8:30 p.m.: After a lengthy executive session, the Lowndes County Board of Education unanimously approved the hiring of Jamey DuBose as the new Lowndes High School football coach.
VALDOSTA — Jamey DuBose is expected to be named Lowndes High School’s new football coach Tuesday evening according to reports from the Opelika-Auburn News
DuBose is the former Central-Phenix head football coach in Phenix City, Alabama.
The Lowndes County Board of Education is currently in executive session and are expected to issue an official announcement shortly.
A more detailed profile of the new coach can be found in an upcoming edition of The Valdosta Daily Times.
