Dry weather on the way

VALDOSTA — More heat and less rain is in store in the near future for South Georgia, say forecasters.
A high-pressure ridge building over the area will keep the region relatively dry through Friday, said Eric Bunker, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service’s Tallahassee, Fla., office.
“It’ll be nothing like the last few days,” which were full of thunderstorms, he said.
Instead, Valdosta and the surrounding area should see typical summertime late afternoon storms that pop up and soon go away, said Brett Rossio, a meteorologist with the private forecasting firm AccuWeather.
A mild frontal system over Florida will help fuel a few storms Wednesday, he said. The major engine for South Georgia’s weather at the moment is sea breeze from the Gulf, Rossio said.
Daytime highs during the next week should range from the lower to mid-90s, according to the weather service’s Valdosta forecast. Rossio said that’s two to five degrees above normal. Fewer storms mean more sunshine and higher temperatures, he said.
Bunker said South Georgia’s heat index numbers — what the temperature actually feels like — may run close to 108 degrees, the point at which the weather service would issue an alert.
Rain chances will be in the 40-50% area, the forecast shows.
Neither meteorologist foresaw much of a chance of severe weather in the near future.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.