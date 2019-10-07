Dry weather on the way back

VALDOSTA — Dry weather is returning to South Georgia this week.
Following a weekend in which Valdosta's rain chances rose to 50 percent, a drying-out period with above-average temperatures is expected to last into the weekend, according to forecasters.
An upper-level disturbance out of Florida, together with a weak cold front, helped drive up the weekend rain chances, said Wright Dobbs, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's Tallahassee, Fla., office.
"You're fortunate you got some rain," said Paul Walker, a meteorologist with the private forecasting firm AccuWeather. Valdosta has been running a severe rainfall deficit for several months; since Sept. 1, the city has only seen 0.23 inches of rain, when the norm for that period is 5.37 inches, he said.
"In other words, that's 4 percent of normal," Walker said.
The weather service expects highs this week in Valdosta to run through the upper 80s. Walker said the normal average high for this time of year of 83 degrees.
Neither forecaster expected any widespread severe weather in South Georgia this week.
"We'd be lucky to get a few spot thunderstorms," Dobbs said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
