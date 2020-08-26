Dry weather expected until weekend

VALDOSTA — After a recent spate of rain, South Georgia can look forward to a sunny and hot week — until the weekend.
The National Weather Service forecast for Valdosta shows rain chances diminishing through the work week with highs in the lower to mid-90s.
A high-pressure ridge is the reason for the dry air, said Eric Bunker, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Tallahassee, Fla., office.
Although Wednesday’s high for Valdosta was expected to read 94 degrees, on the thermometer, a combination of factors, including humidity, will make it feel like 105-110 degrees, said David Houk, senior meteorologist for the private forecasting firm AccuWeather.
“Southerners know what that means,” he said. “Wear loose clothing and stay in the shade.”
Although Hurricane Laura was expected to hit far to the west along the Texas/Louisiana border early Thursday, it could still have an indirect impact on Valdosta-area weather, both forecasters said.
Tuesday evening, the weather service expected Laura to become a “major hurricane” — at least Category 3 — by the time in hits land.
When Laura goes inland, it’s expected to make a northeasterly turn bringing it across the Mid-Atlantic states, helping to pull moist air into the South by the weekend, Bunker said.
Neither forecaster expected severe weather in South Georgia this week, though Houk said any of the weekend thunderstorms could produce brief, heavy downpours and gusty winds.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
