Dry, warm Memorial Day weekend expected

VALDOSTA — South Georgia’s Memorial Day weekend should be dry and unusually warm after a wet midweek, according to forecasters.
Rain and scattered thundershowers covered the South Georgia/North Florida area, and thunderstorms were likely again over Lowndes County Thursday, according to the National Weather Service forecast.
“A stalled frontal boundary is causing the rain,” said Ricardo Humphries, a meteorologist with the weather service’s Tallahassee, Fla., office.
The front is expected to move north Thursday, bringing in warmer temperatures behind it, he said.
Valdosta’s normal high for this time of year is 87; by Friday, the mercury is expected to reach 92, Humphries said.
“It’s starting to settle down into a summer profile,” said John Feerick, senior meteorologist with the private forecasting firm AccuWeather.
Rain chances should slack off, with only slight chances during the weekend and highs in the lower 90s, he said. Memorial Day Monday should bring more of the same, according to the weather service forecast.
Humphries didn’t see much potential for widespread severe weather through the weekend. Feerick said there might be some strong isolated storms Thursday but nothing particularly worrisome after that.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
