Dry spell hits South Georgia

VALDOSTA — Following a week when it was uncertain if Lowndes County would be brushed by the edge of a hurricane (it wasn't), Valdosta should see sunny skies and hot weather this week.
The National Weather Service Valdosta forecast calls for sunny daytime skies through Thursday with high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. Tyler Roys, a meteorologist with the private forecasting firm AccuWeather, said the average high for this time of year is 89.
"So we're running five to six degrees above normal," he said.
The dry spell is being powered by a large high-pressure system and lack of much cloud cover, said Israel Gonzalez, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service's Tallahassee, Fla., office.
Rain chances start picking up Friday, with Saturday seeing a 60 percent rain chance for Valdosta, according to the weather service forecast.
Gonzales said tropical moisture will start making its way to South Georgia during the weekend.
Neither forecaster saw much of a chance of severe weather in South Georgia this week. Roys said there could be isolated pop-up thunderstorms.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
