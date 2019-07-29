Dry spell gives way to rain

VALDOSTA — It's going to get drier before it gets wetter, forecasters say.
A mass of dry air over South Georgia will keep the skies clear through the early part of the week, said Federico Di Catarina, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service's office in Tallahasee, Fla.
Highs around South Georgia will be in the lower 90s through Wednesday, according to the weather service forecast.
"It's not too warm for this time of year," Di Catarina said.
Valdosta's average high for this time of year is 92, said Carl Erickson, senior meteorologist for the private forecasting firm AccuWeather.
Starting Thursday, the dry air should dissipate and temperatures should start rising, Di Catarina said.
Erickson said that Thusday, a weak cold front should approach South Georgia from the northwest, helping increase storm chances.
"Unfortunately, the front may get hung up over the area, causing unsettled weather through the weekend," he said.
The best chance for rain may be on Friday, Erickson said. The weather service expects a 60 percent chance of rain that day in its forecast.
Neither meteorologist expected widespread severe weather this week, though Erickson said isolated, slow-moving showers could cause localized flooding in areas with poor drainage.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.