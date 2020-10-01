Driver sought in fatal Adel hit-and-run

ADEL — Authorities continue to search for a driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run accident Monday in Cook County.
The wreck occurred at 5:53 a.m. on Ga. 76 near Cook Street in Adel, the Georgia State Patrol said in a statement.
A gray Chevy Tahoe was heading north on Ga. 76, while a black Dodge Avenger was heading south on the same road, the statement said. The Tahoe pulled into a driveway to make a u-turn and was trying to pull back onto the road when it hit the rear passenger side of the Avenger, the patrol said.
After the impact, the Tahoe fled the scene, according to the statement.
The Avenger’s driver — Dwight McDuffie, 53, of Adel — was killed, while two passengers were injured, the statement said.
The driver of the Tahoe has not yet been identified. The investigation is being carried out by the state patrol’s Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
