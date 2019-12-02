ATLANTA – Department of Driver Services Commissioner Spencer R. Moore recently announced the receipt of a grant award of $50,182.86 from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety for continued support of the State of Georgia Alcohol and Drug Awareness Program.
ADAP is a course designed to increase awareness among teens of the harmful effects of drugs and alcohol and the consequences of operating a motor vehicle while impaired or distracted, state officials said.
“We are grateful for the continued help and support received from GOHS to address the risks associated with operating a motor vehicle while impaired,” Moore said. “This partnership allows us to bring this important program to teen drivers and their parents throughout the state and ultimately make our roads safer.”
By law, teens younger than the age of 18 are required to complete ADAP to obtain their Class D Georgia driver’s license. In Fiscal Year 2019, 129,346 students completed the program either at their high school, as part of a driver training course, or online through eADAP, state officials said.
DDS also offers a free online ADAP component and non-certified three-year Motor Vehicle Report for parents. In addition, 150,000 ADAP student workbooks were shipped during the same fiscal year.
The grant award will be used to fund an operations analyst who provides technical assistance related to ADAP and eADAP services, responds to customer emails and telephone calls, maintains close communication with instructors, assists teens with obtaining replacement certificates, produces comprehensive reports and trains instructors to teach the ADAP curriculum.
More teen driving requirements plus the opportunity to conduct transactions such as renewing or replacing a license/ID are available from the free mobile app, DDS 2 GO, available at the App Store and on Google Play.
