VALDOSTA – The New Year brings an additional option for teens and even older drivers who need a road test for a Georgia driver’s license.
Customers may continue to make an appointment for a road skills test at a DDS Center, or they can take the driver’s test with an approved driver’s education instructor after completing a driver’s ed program, state officials said.
“DDS is pleased that this partnership with third-party testers provides another option for obtaining a road skills test for licensing. It makes sense that students completing driver training at an approved school should be able to be tested by one of the program’s approved instructors,” DDS Commissioner Spencer R. Moore said.
Drivers who opt to take the test with an approved instructor receive a "Road Test Certificate" if they pass the road test. The “Road Test Certificate” is taken to any DDS Center to receive a driver's license without any additional tests, state officials said.
Customers may still use the official app DDS 2 GO, available for free, to make a road test appointment for any DDS center.
Visit www.dds.georgia.gov or click this link https://dds.georgia.gov/certified-third-party-testers for the list of Certified Driver Training Schools offering the DDS Road Skills Test.
