VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools host a drive-through kindergarten registration, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, in the parking lot between the VCS central office and Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.
"We are asking participants to enter through the Williams Street side of the lot and exit on to Slater Street," school officials said in a statement.
Registration is for students who will be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1 and live in the J.L. Lomax, Pinevale, Sallas Mahone, S.L. Mason and W.G. Nunn Elementary School zones.
All newly enrolled kindergarten students will be eligible for traditional, in-person learning or the VCS virtual learning option, school officials said.
Parents can fill out the registration packet prior to attending, or fill it out on site during the event. School officials urge parents to remember to bring required documents to complete enrollment:
– Certified/official birth certificate of child.
– Copy of child’s Social Security card or signed waiver.
– Shot record on Georgia certificate of immunization (Form 3231).
– Certificate of eye, ear, dental and nutrition examination (Form 3300); records may be obtained at the health department Monday through Friday.
– Proof of residence within the school district.
– Minimum of two current documents from the list is required for all students:
– Current utility bill with parent’s name and address; school officials say this must be one form of proof.
– Rental agreement with parent’s name, address and children living in the home; and/or
– Mortgage statement with parent’s name and address.
"Again, we ask that all participants enter from the Williams Street end of the parking lot and remain in their automobiles," school officials said. "We will have volunteers on site to assist with any questions, making copies of required documents and traffic control."
For more information, call Valdosta City Schools, (229) 333-8500.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.