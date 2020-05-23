VALDOSTA – While a traditional graduation ceremony is still planned for June, Valdosta High School honored its graduates with a drive-through graduation Friday evening.
Friday was the original date set for graduation prior to the pandemic. VHS Principal Dr. Janice Richardson said wanted to make sure 2020 graduates had a positive memory of the day. Richardson said there are more than 400 graduates in the senior class.
“I really wanted to honor these kids,” Richardson said. “They worked hard. They have had a positive attitude about everything and I really want this year to be special.”
Richardson knew that, even with a traditional graduation still on the horizon, the class deserved something big.
The procession of graduates was led by three limousines, each containing the valedictorian, salutatorian and third honor graduate and their families.
A procession of cars followed with graduates donning their caps and gowns. Each handed the announcer their names so they could hear them called as "Pomp and Circumstance" played. While the students may have remained in their cars, it gave every student in attendance a sense of camaraderie.
Immediately following the procession, Valdosta High lit up the stadium in the students honor, giving them one more thing to make the night memorable.
Valdosta High School's traditional graduation ceremony at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium is scheduled for June 26. Further details will be released to the class June 17.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
