VALDOSTA — The playground at Drexel Park will be closed for the next four weeks as emergency sewer repairs are made.
Contractors are working on a sewer main located at the park, at 1400 N. Patterson St., according to a statement from the city released Monday.
The sidewalk on the east side of North Patterson Street will also be closed between Brookwood Drive and 1409 N. Patterson St.
The work is expected to take at least four weeks to complete. Signage will be in place to alert pedestrians as well as motorists approaching the area.
For a complete list of other parks and facilities, visit the Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks and Recreation Authority’s website at https://www.vlpra.com/.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
