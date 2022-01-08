VALDOSTA — DrawProject is a chance to see numerous pieces of art by several area artists, an opportunity to own a piece of art at a relatively low price, and financially help art students’ education.
The 15th Annual DrawProject exhibit and auction returns Monday evening, Jan. 10, to the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts. The annual scholarship auction-fundraiser is one of a series of new exhibits opening. Others include Jacksonville, Florida, artist Andrew Kozlowski and a curated group exhibit from the First Coast Plein Air Painters.
Created by former arts center curator Jamie Harmon, the DrawProject has continued since his departure more than a decade ago.
Organizers collected donation drawings during the past several weeks for an auction to fund scholarships benefiting Valdosta State University art students.
The DrawProject is as simple as its name.
It asks artists to share drawings, all drawn on the same size paper; however, the term “drawing” can be used loosely.
As Jamie Harmon said in the past, “There were no rules or definition of what a ‘drawing’ is ... only their interpretation.”
Artists can define their interpretation of a drawing.
In the past, drawings have ranged from realism to cartoons, from scribbles to detailed pointillism, from stark black-and-white to gradients of grays to color. One year, an artist even transposed a photograph onto the paper.
DrawProject is one of the new exhibits opening Monday at the arts center.
Kozlowski holds an MFA in painting and printmaking from Virginia Commonwealth University and a BFA in printmaking from the Tyler School of Art, Temple University. His collective work of prints, works on paper, installations and sculptural work has been included in more than 50 group exhibitions throughout the United States and abroad, according to a statement from the Turner Center.
“Let Me Take You There En Plain Air” is the First Coast Plein Air Painters group exhibit. "Plein Air is about leaving the studio environment and working out of doors in the natural light," center representatives said in a statement.
The shows open with a free, public reception, 5-7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10, Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts, 527 N. Patterson St. The show is scheduled to run through Feb. 23. More information: Call (229) 247-2787; or visit www.turnercenter.org.
