VALDOSTA – The back and forth at the 13th Annual DrawProject auction this week resulted in thousands of dollars being raised for college art scholarships.
The auctioneer for the evening, Dr. Richard Carvajal, president of Valdosta State University, led the bidding between eager art enthusiasts at the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts.
The DrawProject is an annual fundraiser held at the Turner Center that raises scholarship funding for VSU students. About 40 residents in the community donated 55 entries this year toward the cause.
Opening night secured $5,100 with potential to gain more funding as the show continues into February. The highest bidding piece, one that went for $450, was donated by Dr. Ronald Zaccari.
The amount raised will award two $1,500 scholarships with the remainder of the money benefitting a few Danielle B. Harmon Student Merit scholarship recipients.
“This year’s is on par with years past shows in size,” Bill Shenton, center artistic administrator and curator, said. “Many artists contribute to this fundraiser year after year, and we continue to rely on their support.”
Shenton noted some of the entries were from returning and new community artists; past scholarship recipients enter, such as Mary VanLandingham, as well.
A previous DrawProject scholarship recipient, VanLandingham entered art in the auction in 2019.
This year, she opened her first solo exhibit. “On My Mind” features 46 paintings of landscapes and covers the walls of the Price-Campbell Foundation and Mittiga galleries.
“Each one of these landscapes are places that I went and photographed personally, and each one is a place that stuck with me,” VanLandingham said, “and I wanted to portray that in a painting and make a body of work something that symbolizes what makes me happy.”
“On My Mind” depicts settings in Georgia, Florida and the Carolinas. A painting of a portrait set in Ireland is included stemming from the artist’s trip to Ireland for a workshop.
VanLandingham spent a year prepping for her new exhibit and said she has been nervous to open it.
It was special for her to showcase her first exhibit at the Turner Center, she said.
“I wouldn’t want it anywhere else,” VanLandingham said. “This was the first place that I showed work when I was still in college.”
The evening felt like she was coming home.
Her mentor, artist Steven Walker, entered three pieces into the DrawProject auction; two of which went to live auction. The paintings are from workshop demonstrations.
His wife is a graphic design professor at VSU, which is one reason why he supports the fundraiser, he said.
Walker supports VanLandingham, being most excited when she won best in show at the 2019 Spring Into Art show.
“It’s great to see her body of work, to see that she’s still focused and doing a lot of the things that I taught her,” he said.
Abstract painter Christine Cabral also opened a solo exhibit Monday.
“Remnants,” which consists of 33 paintings in Josette’s Gallery, is a tribute to her mother and journeys into her own experience being a mother to two children.
Cabral said her mother died about 22 years ago.
“I was already much involved in art at that point, but that was kind of the turning point in my life,” she said.
“Remnants” expresses four stages, or “seasons”: childhood and Cabral’s relationship with her mother before her passing, grief following her passing, becoming a mother and a celebration of Cabral’s motherhood.
The fourth stage also explores the similarities between how Cabral was raised and how she raises her kids.
“I feel like when I brought the work here, I feel like it was such a release, and it was a feeling I didn’t expect at all so it meant so much more than I ever dreamed it would,” Cabral said.
She decided upon the name “Remnants” as a reflection on her childhood and in honor of her mother, who she said was interested in fabrics and had a collection of them.
“It’s kind of a way to hold on to those fragmented memories and remnants that are left behind,” Cabral said.
All works are available for viewing and purchase through Feb. 26.
Gallery hours are closed Monday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
More information: turnercenter.org; (229) 247-2787; 527 N. Patterson St.
