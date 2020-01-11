DRAW!: Drawproject part of new exhibits

VALDOSTA — Drawproject is a chance to see numerous pieces of art by several area artists, an opportunity to own a piece of art at a relatively low price, and financially help art students’ education.
The Drawproject exhibit and auction returns Monday evening, Jan. 13, to the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts. The annual scholarship auction-fundraiser is one of a series of new exhibits opening. Others include artists Mary VanLandingham and Christine Cabral.
Created by former arts center curator Jamie Harmon, the Drawproject has continued since his departure several years ago.
Organizers seek donation drawings for an auction to fund two scholarships benefiting Valdosta State University art students.
The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts Scholarship is awarded annually to support a VSU art, design or art education majors for meritorious production in the classroom and a commitment to service within the community.
The arts center presents scholarships to two VSU art and design students.
The Danielle B. Harmon Student Merit Scholarship recognizes departmental majors for superior classroom performance.
Through the years, several students have received the Turner Center scholarship and students have annually received the Harmon award.
The Drawproject is as simple as its name.
It asks artists to share drawings, all drawn on the same size paper; however, the term “drawing” can be used loosely.
As Jamie Harmon said in the past, “There were no rules or definition of what a ‘drawing’ is ... only their interpretation.”
Artists can define their interpretation of a drawing.
In the past, drawings have ranged from realism to cartoons, from scribbles to detailed pointillism, from stark black-and-white to gradients of grays to color. One year, an artist even transposed a photograph onto the paper.
Drawproject is one of the new exhibits opening Monday at the arts center. It will be in the Sallie & Harmon Boyette Gallery.
The free, public opening reception opens 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts, 527 N. Patterson St. The exhibits run through Feb. 26.
The Drawproject auction starts 6:30 p.m. Monday with VSU President Dr. Richard Carvajal serving as auctioneer.
Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; closed Sundays and Mondays (with the exception of scheduled receptions). Admission: Free. More information: Call (229) 247-2787; or visit turnercenter.org.
