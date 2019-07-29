VALDOSTA – Drama Kids Theatre Guild is already preparing for the fall show of its 2019-20 season.
Drama Kids held auditions last week for "Frozen Jr." with rehearsals starting Saturday, July 27.
"Frozen Jr." is a live stage version of the blockbuster Disney musical. The "junior" designation denotes an abbreviated version designed specifically to be performed by children and youths.
"Frozen Jr." is scheduled to be performed Sept. 21, 22, at the old Valdosta High School Performing Arts Center, 3101 N. Forrest St., said Maggie Smith, a Drama Kids founder.
Drama Kids is headquartered and rehearses at Bemiss Road Baptist Church, 3307 Bemiss Road.
Drama Kids is a relatively new children’s theatre organization founded less than two seasons ago. It presents plays for children to perform for children.
The 2020 spring show has yet to be determined but the performance date is scheduled for June 6, 7, at the old VHS Performing Arts Center, Smith said.
More information: Call Maggie Smith, (229) 269-2871; or visit dramakidsvaldosta.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.