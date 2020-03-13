VALDOSTA – “We have not, in my 50 years of being a doctor, seen anything quite like this.”
Dr. William Grow, Department of Public Health South Health District director, said these words in the face of COVID-19 concerns. His remarks came Friday during the Georgia Department of Public Health’s South Health District's press conference.
Grow discussed how the common flu has caused “tens of thousands of deaths” and millions of Americans have had the flu at some point. In Grow's opinion, COVID-19 is more contagious than the flu, however, that shouldn't cause pandemonium.
“It is something to be concerned about but not however something we should panic about, which is a lot of what you're seeing right now,” Grow said.
The press conference came two days after once case of COVID-19 had been diagnosed with a Lowndes County connection. South Georgia Medical Center reported a patient transferred last week to a Florida hospital has been diagnosed with COVID-19, commonly known as the coronavirus.
The health department believes now is a time of prevention, reiterating proper hand-washing techniques, staying home when sick and sneezing or coughing into a disposable tissue.
While the risk to the general community is still considered low, the elderly population and people with underlying health issues should take extra precautions, said Courtney D. Sheeley, MPA, director of communications and special projects.
Dr. Brian Dawson, SGMC chief medical officer, spoke about the status of tests in the area. Currently, neither SGMC nor any other community hospital has the ability to test in-house. However, they can send out samples of specific patients for testing.
“At this point, that's not been approved by the FDA that this (testing) can be done in community hospitals that I'm aware of but things are moving rapidly and I'm sure we will have that access at some point in the near future,” Dawson said.
Dawson stressed only a select few patients will require testing. Those who have no symptoms or minor cold symptoms will not require testing and should continue with safety habits.
Those who have a fever and respiratory issues need to be evaluated by a qualified physician. If all other testing comes back negative, medical staff will take a sample and send it off for testing. Patients will be treated for their underlying respiratory symptoms by staff until the results come back, which can take up to seven days.
Again, those who will require testing will be few and far between, they said.
In response to COVID-19, people have been rushing stores to buy supplies, sometimes in large quantities.
Health officials said hoarding supplies is not necessary as it limits what other people will be able to buy.
The department suggested more consideration be given to items people touch on a daily basis, such as electronic equipment, credit cards and cash. Vigilant hand washing and hand sanitizing is strongly recommended.
While it may not seem like COVID-19 should be a concern to the younger, healthy population, the department stresses that while someone may have a mild case, it could infect someone who is older, which is why anyone and everyone with symptoms is encouraged to stay home.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
