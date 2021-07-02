VALDOSTA – Downtown Valdosta will be serving up recipes on wheels during July's Food Truck Crawl. 

Downtown Valdosta Main Street hosts the event that will take place 5-8:30 p.m., July 15.

More than 12 food trucks will scatter throughout the downtown area to offer various cuisine, according to organizers. The trucks will be located throughout the downtown area. 

A vendor list has not been issued.

Visit valdostamainstreet.com for more information. 

