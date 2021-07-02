VALDOSTA – Downtown Valdosta will be serving up recipes on wheels during July's Food Truck Crawl.
Downtown Valdosta Main Street hosts the event that will take place 5-8:30 p.m., July 15.
More than 12 food trucks will scatter throughout the downtown area to offer various cuisine, according to organizers. The trucks will be located throughout the downtown area.
A vendor list has not been issued.
Visit valdostamainstreet.com for more information.
