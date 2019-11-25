Downtown Valdosta unveils 27th edition Christmas ornament

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Main Street office has released its 27th edition in the series of Downtown Valdosta Christmas ornaments.
"The collectibles celebrate historic downtown landmarks and make wonderful holiday gifts," Main Street officials said.
The green ornament was designed by the Main Street staff and features the Ashley Street Market building, which was built circa 1905 and is located at 127 N. Ashley St. The building now houses The Flower Gallery.
The 2019 ornaments cost $10 each, and ornaments from 2015-18 may be purchased for the same amount. All other ornaments may be purchased for $6 each, while supplies last.
Ornaments in the Downtown Valdosta Christmas Ornament Series include:
• Exchange Bank Building (2017)
• Strand-Alamo Theatre (2016)
• Smith Drug and Seed Company Building (2015)
• Cranford Building (2014)
• 25th Anniversary of The ‘Dosta Playhouse (2013)
• The Roberts Building (2012)
• Historic Liberty Theater (2011)
• Valdosta Sesquicentennial/City Hall (2010)
• Converse Building (2009)
• Wisenbaker Building (2008)
• City Market (2007)
• First Presbyterian Church (2006)
• King’s Grill (2005)
• McKey Building (2004)
• First Baptist Church (2003)
• First United Methodist Church (2002)
• Ashley House (2001)
• St. Paul A.M.E. Church(2000, sold out)
• Converse-Dalton-Ferrell House (1999, sold out)
• Chamber of Commerce (1998, sold out)
• Lowndes County Historical Museum (1997, sold out)
• C.C. Varnadoe (1996, sold out)
• Lowndes County Courthouse (1995, sold out)
• Valdosta City Hall (1994, sold out)
• Dosta Playhouse (1993, sold out)
People may purchase the collectibles at the Main Street office, located on the first floor of the Valdosta City Hall Annex, 300 N. Lee St. Office hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays. For more information, call (229) 259-3577.
