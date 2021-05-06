VALDOSTA – Downtown Valdosta will welcome visitors to its monthly Makers Market this weekend.
Hosted by Downtown Valdosta Main Street, the event is 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, May 8, around the historic Lowndes County Courthouse square.
More than 40 vendors will participate in the market including Creations by Marinka and Madonna, Melisa StewART Studios, Schmoe Farm, Confectionary Creations Crochet, Lemonade and Chill, Pink Magnolia Patisserie, Kona Ice, Beautiful Crafts, Monograms by Ashli, Ozzie and Bella Pet Boutique and Valdosta Kettle Works.
Applications for market vendors are being accepted, according to Main Street staff.
The market will also be accompanied by Build a Bouquet, a Main Street event happening at 10 a.m. downtown. It is co-sponsored with the Flower Gallery.
Patrons who spend at least $25 at a participating business can build a Mother's Day bouquet, according to Main Street staff.
Supplies are limited to the first 100 people, according to organizers.
Visit valdostamainstreet.com for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.