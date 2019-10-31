VALDOSTA – Christmas comes to downtown early this weekend.
Valdosta Main Street sponsors the Downtown Valdosta Holiday Open House 1-4:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3.
Various shops, such as the Flower Gallery, will open their doors to jumpstart the Christmas season with holiday decorations and gift ideas.
Owner Susan Mullis has kept the event continuing the last 19 of its 30 years, she said. A group of florists established the open house, which is scheduled the first weekend in November.
“It’s wonderful. People look forward to it and that’s their kickoff to get their mood going and they just get real excited,” she said.
“We’re thrilled to keep doing it and it keeps growing. ... We try to stay up with the trends and keep the latest hottest thing going.”
Typically, the open house brings about 300-400 residents to the downtown area, Mullis said.
The Flower Gallery offers a 15 percent sale on all store items excluding its red Dickens ribbon, door prizes, live music and refreshments.
All patrons who purchase an item will receive a gift, Mullis said.
Kaleidoscope, a gallery and emporium, has been involved with the open house for the last 10 years.
“It’s really a lot of fun. People are excited,” Fay Bridges Hyatt, store owner, said. “They have fun. People dress up to come to it.”
Her business offers paintings, jewelry, pottery, wooden items, cutting boards and metal.
During the open house, Kaleidoscope will take entries for three drawings. The prizes are a piece of jewelry, pottery and an original painting, Hyatt said.
The drawings will occur the following week and winners will be notified by phone.
Kaleidoscope will have refreshments and coffee.
Other participants are Art and Soul, Cottonwood Market and Boutique, Kreamkles, Mockingbird, Perfectly Priscilla Boutique and Southern Grace Gifts.
“It’s a beautiful event,” Hyatt said. “Downtown has some of the nicest shops. I just think it’s an opportunity to see how much downtown has changed and what we have to offer.”
Rachel Thrasher, Main Street program coordinator, notes the open house is an anticipated event each year.
In a statement, Thrasher called the happening a tradition for families.
“As we all get ready to start dusting off our Christmas trees and preparing our homes for the holiday season, this fun Sunday afternoon event will give everyone the chance to freshen their holiday decor a bit before we all hit the ground running,” she said. “Supporting these local businesses is vital to our local economy and city. This is a great way to spend an afternoon shopping locally.”
Call (229) 259-3577, or email valdostamainstreet.com, for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.