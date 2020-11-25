VALDOSTA – Downtown Valdosta Main Street wants to make shopping and gift giving easier this holiday season by encouraging the gift of Downtown Dollars.
Downtown Dollars are gift certificates available in $10 increments and are accepted at most Downtown merchants, Main Street officials said in a statement.
Downtown businesses include:
• 306 North
• Art & Soul
• Artists on Ashley
• Book and Table Inn
• Chez What
• Cottonwood Market & Boutique
• Covington’s Dining and Catering
• El Paso Tacos & Tequila
• Flower Gallery
• Get Hooked on Nutrition
• Gud Coffee
• Jessie’s Restaurant & Catering
• Kaleidoscope Gallery and Emporium
• Kreamkles
• Looking Good
• Mockingbird
• Stylish Southern & Sassy Boutique & Market
• Steel Magnolias
• Stogies Downtown
• Sublime
• Theatre Guild Valdosta
• The Bistro
• The Bleu Café
• The Bleu Pub
• The Brass Quill Gallery
• The Urban Garden
• Valdosta Furniture & Mattress
• Wes Sewell Photography
“This holiday season, it's more important than ever to rally around the small businesses that make our downtown thrive and keep our local economy growing. While the shopping experience may be different, I encourage everyone to shop and support local,” said Ellen Hill, Main Street director.
Downtown Dollars can be purchased online at valdostamainstreet.com or by visiting the Valdosta Main Street Office, 300 N. Lee St., 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For more information, call Rachel Thrasher, (229) 259-3577 or email rthrasher@valdostacity.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.