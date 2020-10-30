Downtown shops link for holiday open house

VALDOSTA – November may be coming but downtown has Christmas on its mind.
Valdosta Main Street along with area businesses host the Downtown Valdosta Annual Holiday Open House, 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1.
Various shops, such as Cottonwood Market and Boutique, will open their doors to jumpstart the Christmas season with holiday decorations and gift ideas.
Cottonwood has participated in the open house for the last three years.
“It draws more awareness to what products and services we offer and helps us build new clientele,” Samantha Schreiber, owner, said. “It gives the event more substance and customers more incentive to venture downtown.”
Ellen Hill, Main Street director, said the open house is downtown’s kickoff to the holiday season. She considers local shopping to be essential and promotes community support.
Aside from Cottonwood, other event participants are Stylish, Southern and Sassy Boutique, Art and Soul, Kaleidoscope Gallery and Emporium, Flower Gallery, Artists on Ashley, Mockingbird, Southern Grace Gifts, Looking Good Fashions, Jessie’s Restaurant and Catering, Steel Magnolias and Bleu Cafe.
Schreiber said the open house is necessary as businesses are “still trying to recoup from closures back in the spring.”
COVID-19 precautions at Cottonwood for the open house are the use of sanitation stations, routine cleaning, the use of masks and no touchscreen check-out.
Individually wrapped or covered refreshments will be available at Cottonwood.
Cottonwood will provide 40% off of fall items and 15% off of all boutique items, Schreiber said.
