VALDOSTA – Businesses may have had to shift how they operate, but that doesn't mean business isn't booming.
Some downtown businesses are seeing better sales now than they would normally have experienced during this time of the year, said Rachel Thrasher, Valdosta Main Street program coordinator.
Several restaurants have been serving food curbside or as takeout and many other businesses reopened under the most recent order by Gov. Brian Kemp.
Downtown Valdosta's only tattoo shop The Brass Quill Gallery reopened with strict restrictions and has found that most customers have been adhering to all the set rules.
“Everyone had been awesome about wearing a mask and not bringing anyone with them to keep numbers down in the shop. We really have amazing clientele,” said Kelly Stubbs, shop owner and artist.
While the shop previously took appointments and walk-ins, Stubbs said the shop now pushes harder for appointments and doing many consultations and prep work via e-mail and other messaging services.
Sanitation was nothing new for the staff as artists already sanitized and sterilized everything between clients.
“We had those practices long before the virus,” Stubbs said.
Within Main Street's “extended district,” Georgia Beer Company reopened its beer garden under strict rules of social distancing and spaced outside tables six feet apart. While the inside of the brewery remains closed, customers have been visiting the garden for a quick drink and, on some nights, a bit of outdoor live music.
Not only are the established businesses adapting to the conditions, but new businesses are making their way downtown.
Mo's Mediterranean Table opened its doors May 13 at 122 McKey St. with outdoor seating and ensuring it adhered to all guidelines. Restrictions certainly didn't slow business as numerous customers came through, with most giving rave reviews via social media.
El Paso Tacos and Tequila is another new business that plans to open in June after making major renovations to its future space on North Ashley Street.
Attendees of Maker's Market may already be familiar with Mo's food as it has been served during those events. Thrasher said she looks forward to the return of Maker's Market.
Organizers put Maker's Market on hold due to restrictions on large gatherings but, if regulations allow, the event will start back June 13. First Friday is scheduled to resume in July.
“We are excited about that,” Thrasher said.
The popular food trucks, however, probably won't be seen until fall, Thrasher said, and from August onward, she anticipates seeing these events flourish again.
Thrasher said she feels the pandemic has sparked a need within people to support local businesses versus big box and chain stores.
“People are willing to support these small guys. They matter,” Thrasher said. “Every town can have a big box store but it's the small stuff that's the true DNA of any city or town.”
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
