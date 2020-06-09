Downtown relocates Maker's Market

VALDOSTA – Maker's Market has been relocated Saturday to accommodate social distancing downtown, organizers announced this week.
The market is scheduled for 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, June 13, at Lee Street between Hill Avenue and Central Avenue, according to a statement by Downtown Valdosta Main Street.
The location previously served as the site for Food Truck Thursdays.
According to the post, the market features more than 30 vendors, food and music. Organizers said relocating will help the vendors “spread out more and keep everyone safe.”
Parking is available in the McKey Street lot.
Visit valdostamainstreet.com or Downtown Valdosta Main Street’s Facebook page for more information.
