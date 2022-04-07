VALDOSTA – Valdosta Main Street is relaunching its Makers Market Saturday.
Makers Market will feature vendors who grow and sell fresh produce, offer baked goods, jams and jellies, makers of handmade leather goods, art, etc.
"We are so looking forward to the return of Makers Market. There will be great vendors with one-of-a-kind items for sale. As a bonus, our unique and amazing shops will be having a sidewalk sale. Spend your day in beautiful Downtown Valdosta," said Brandie Dame, Valdosta Main Street director.
Makers Market is scheduled for 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at the historic Lowndes County Courthouse square.
