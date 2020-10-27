VALDOSTA – Food trucks roll back into downtown next month but with a twist.
The city introduced Food Truck Thursday in 2019, which shortly gained popularity after its debut, but the city had to adjust the event as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
In lieu of Food Truck Thursday, the Food Truck Crawl is 5-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12.
Fifteen food trucks will be scattered throughout downtown to accommodate social distancing and state-recommended safety guidelines, the city stated.
The trucks will be in walking distance of one another, the city stated. Masks are required.
Offerings include barbecue, shaved ice, burgers, tacos and smoothies.
The city plans to a release a map of the food truck locations soon.
More information: (229) 259-3548, ajohnson@valdostacity.com.
