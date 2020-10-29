VALDOSTA – Next in line in a group of new events for Valdosta Main Street is Bites and Bluegrass.
The free concert is scheduled for 6-9 p.m., Nov. 13, at the historic Lowndes County Courthouse square. Musician Tanner Strickland will perform 6-7 p.m. while Stringonometry will perform 7-9 p.m.
Stringonometry is a Tallahassee, Fla.-based bluegrass band comprised of 16-year-olds, said Ellen Hill, Main Street director.
Jessie's Restaurant and Catering, Steel Magnolias and El Paso will have food available.
Hill suggests guests bring chairs and blankets with them.
Visit facebook.com/downtownvaldosta for more information.
