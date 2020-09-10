VALDOSTA – Downtown sidewalks will have color added to them next month.
The city's sidewalk chalk competition returns 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Oct. 3, in Downtown Valdosta. Check-in will be at the historic Lowndes County Courthouse lawn.
Organizers said participants of ages and skill levels are being accepted for the free event. Registration is open until Oct. 1 and is on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Rachel Thrasher, program coordinator for Valdosta Main Street, said prizes will include gift certificates, Downtown Dollars, etcetera.
Awards are overall best of show, people's choice and top two placement in all age groups.
Social distancing will be practiced, Thrasher said.
Artists are asked to bring their own chalk, design, knee pads, plastic tarp in case it rains, sunscreen, grid/pattern, camera and water. Masks are encouraged.
Organizers allow only non-oil-based washable chalk. Acrylic paints, liquid pastels, oil-based pastels and hard pastels are not acceptable, according to organizers.
The size of an artist's square will be four-feet long and four-feet wide. All designs must be able to fit inside of the square, organizers stated.
Artwork can be signed with chalk.
Organizers prohibit art displaying lewd, graphic violence, gore or nudity; they ask for age-appropriate work.
Judging criteria includes first impression, creativity, originality, skill and use of color, organizers said.
Visit valdostamainstreet.com to register, view a full list of rules or for more information.
