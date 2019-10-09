Downtown hosts Makers Market

VALDOSTA – The Downtown Makers Market returns this weekend.
The Valdosta Main Street sponsors the market, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, near the historic Lowndes County Courthouse square.
The inclusive event has been expanded to not only consist of farmers but also crafters, “vintage enthusiasts” and artists, Rachel Thrasher, Main Street program coordinator, said in a previous interview.
Vendors are Urban Garden, Kelsey’s Bake Away, Schmoe Farm, Walter Hobbs, Flower Gallery, Connie’s Preserves, Wagalicious, Grateful Hill Farms, Cottage Clayworks, Melton Candle Company, Mandolin Wings and several more.
There will be live music.
Applications are accepted all year long for the market.
A plein air art contest is scheduled concurrently with the market by the public art advisory committee.
Visit valdostamainstreet.com, or call (229) 259-3577, for more information.
