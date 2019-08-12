Downtown hosts Food Truck Thursday

VALDOSTA – Food Truck Thursday returns this week downtown.
Valdosta Main Street sponsors the monthly event 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at the corner of Lee Street and Central Avenue.
Vendors are Daylight Donuts, La Meza, Sazon Mobile Kitchen, Big Nick’s on Baytree, Rico’s Tacos, Deb’s Curbside Cupcakes, Blazin' Hog BBQ, 8-Finger Jack Stew & Q, Amaizen Dogs, Hibachi Highway, Dad’s Good to Go, TNT Hot Dogs, Foodie King, Kona Ice and The Mix.
One side of Lee Street will have trucks while the other mobile eateries will be placed on the grass next to Lee.
A volleyball net, a corn-hole board, a sand pile for kids and a bounce house have been included during past Food Truck Thursdays.
Rachel Thrasher, Main Street program coordinator, previously said Food Truck Thursday is an event for people to come together.
Tents, tables and chairs are provided but organizers encourage residents to bring their own chairs.
Goodtime Jr. Music Shed performs each event.
