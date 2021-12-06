HAHIRA – The holiday spirit will be alive in downtown during the Merry Main Street Christmas Festival, happening 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Dec. 11, 220 W. Main St.
The event encompasses vendors, food trucks, live music, a Kids Zone and a parade.
Crafts with Santa is 3-4:30 p.m., then, the parade will take off down Main Street at 5 p.m. "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" will show at 7 p.m.
Jennifer Price, Hahira Main Street director, said people will be able to shop for Christmas gifts. She confirmed downtown shops will be open and offering discounts and sales.
"I think it's a great opportunity to welcome people downtown for the Christmas season," she said of the festival. " ... It just provides the community something to do in Downtown Hahira."
Applications for vendors and for parade participants are currently being accepted.
Visit hahiraga.gov or Hahira Happenings on Facebook for more information.
