Downtown Dollars on sale

VALDOSTA — Downtown Dollars are in circulation again this year.
Downtown Dollars are gift certificates available in $10 increments and are accepted at most downtown Valdosta merchants, according to a statement from the city.
“This holiday season, it's more important than ever to rally around the small businesses that make our downtown thrive and keep our local economy growing. We encourage everyone to shop and support local,” said Ellen Hill, Main Street director.
Downtown Dollars can be purchased online at valdostamainstreet.com or by visiting the Valdosta Main Street Office at 300 North Lee Street, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Those downtown merchants accepting Downtown Dollars are:
— 306 North
— Art & Soul
— Artists on Ashley
— The Bistro
— The Bleu Café
— The Bleu Pub
— The Brass Quill Gallery
— Chez What
— Cottonwood Market & Boutique
— Covington’s Dining and Catering
— El Paso Tacos & Tequila
— Flower Gallery
— Get Hooked on Nutrition
— Gud Coffee
— Jessie’s Restaurant & Catering
— Kaleidoscope Gallery and Emporium
— Kreamkles
— Looking Good
— Mockingbird
— Southern, Stylish & Sassy Boutique & Market
— Steel Magnolias
— Stogies Downtown
— Sublime
— Theatre Guild Valdosta
— The Urban Garden
— Valdosta Furniture & Mattress
— Wes Sewell Photography
For more information call Rachel Thrasher at 229-259-3577 or email rthrasher@valdostacity.com.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
