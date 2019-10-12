VALDOSTA – Downtown Valdosta is joining the Artoberfest activities.
Valdosta Main Street is sponsoring a sidewalk chalk contest, 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, on the historic Lowndes County Courthouse lawn.
It is held in conjunction with Artoberfest, a festival that gathers the community for various art shows and food at the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts.
“We are really excited to bring this new event into Downtown Valdosta, the heart of the City Center Arts District,” Rachel Thrasher, Main Street program coordinator, said.
“We are always looking for new and fun things to bring to the table for downtown. This is just another way that anyone, no matter their skill level, can come out, have fun, do some art and maybe win some prizes.”
Check-in is from 8-8:30 a.m. for individual artists and art groups. Participants will have until 11 a.m. to create their artwork.
Awards given to overall best in show and people’s choice winners.
They will be given to the first-place winners in the following age categories: 11 and younger, 12-18, 18 and older and Top Blazer (only awarded to Valdosta State University students).
Judging is based on first impression, creativity, originality, skill and use of color.
Artists are encouraged to bring their own chalk, design, knee pads, water, camera, sunscreen, grid/pattern and plastic tarp in case of rain, according to organizers.
Only non-oil based washable chalk is allowed and designs cannot go beyond their designated square, according to organizers.
Artwork has to be appropriate for public viewing. Organizers ask participants not utilize any political messages, words or symbols intended for advertising.
Available spaces are first-come, first-served.
Entry is free. Pre-registration must be completed by Oct. 18.
Call (229) 259-3577, or email rthrasher@valdostacity.com, for more information.
