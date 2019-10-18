VALDOSTA – The South Georgia Buddy Walk has been postponed due to inclement weather, organizers said Friday.
Sponsored by the Down Syndrome Association of South Georgia, the walk was initially scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 19, but will now be held March 21, World Down Syndrome Day.
“It was really hard to make the decision to postpone it, but it really was the best for everyone,” said Christina Moore, marketing chairperson.
The association normally has an event on World Down Syndrome Day with a picnic/cookout, and Moore said it’s “incredible” that the buddy walk will now be merged into event activities.
Organizers hope to secure a time and venue space soon, she said.
Any payments related to registration and sponsors will carry over to the March event.
Updates are posted on Down Syndrome Association of South Georgia’s Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.