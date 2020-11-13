Dove shoot supports scholarships

LAKELAND – More than 50 people attended the Shaw Family Dove Shoot in Lakeland in support of the Jay Shaw Scholarship, raising almost $20,000.
This scholarship is awarded annually by the South Georgia Medical Center Foundation and Shaw family and was established to honor the late state Rep. Jay Shaw for his dedication and commitment to quality local health care, hospital officials said in a statement.
Shaw used his position in the Georgia legislature to advocate for health care and in particular, hospitals in South Georgia.
“This event would not have been possible without the hard work from the entire Shaw family, Thomas Newbern and First Federal Savings & Loan of Valdosta,” said Elizabeth Vickers, SGMC Foundation executive director. “This scholarship honors Jay Shaw’s countless contributions of service to his community and state by promoting education and interest in the health care industry in South Georgia.”
Scholarships offer financial assistance to Lanier County students seeking a profession in health care who want to return to Lakeland or South Georgia to work.
“The Shaw family has accomplished so much in our community and throughout the entire state. Jay Shaw was an impeccable leader during his tenure in the legislature and funds raised from this event is a wonderful show of support,” said Thomas Newbern, president and chief executive officer of First Federal Savings & Loan of Valdosta.
For more information on the SGMC Foundation or to donate to the Jaw Shaw Scholarship, visit www.sgmcfoundation.org or call (229) 433-1071.
