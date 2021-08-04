Douglas boot drive aids injured Valdosta emergency personnel

VALDOSTA — Douglas County Board of Commissioners Chairman Romona Jackson Jones recently presented the Valdosta Fire Department and police department with a check for $6,000 through funds it raised in a weekend boot drive. The money was donated for the three firefighters and one police officer who weree injured during July 25,
Police and firefighters responded to a call about a power line down on Madison Highway near the intersection with Dampier Street. The accident took place after a heavy thunderstorm had passed through the city.
“We had vehicles that were being directed to drive through the area,” Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in a July 13 press conference. “Unfortunately, as they were driving through, a semi picked up one of the wires and pulled it, and when they pulled it, the power pole broke, which caused the power pole to break in half and shoot across the road.”
After all four city employees were struck by the wire and pole they were dragged about 43 feet, a Georgia State Patrol report states. One firefighter had to have his leg amputated below the knee, Valdosta Fire Chief Brian Boutwell said. One firefighter remained in the hospital as of Wednesday the other injured personnel were discharged from the hospital and sent home, with the police officer working on light duty, a statement from the city said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.