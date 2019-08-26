ATLANTA – Georgia DOT awarded 13 construction contracts for statewide transportation projects totaling $37,981,813.
The projects included in the award were advertised June 21, bids were received July 19 and contracts were awarded to the lowest qualified bidders Aug. 2.
The largest single investment contract, valued at $6.3 million, was awarded to Robinson Paving Company, state officials said.
The company was hired to resurface 12.92 miles of concrete on U.S. 19/State Route 3 in Taylor and Upson counties. This resurfacing project extends from the Flint River Bridge to north of Cook Road. The project will also rehabilitate the shoulder of U.S. 19/State Route 3.
The contract, along with seven other resurfacing contracts, represent 58 percent or $21.9 million of the awarded funds.
The second largest single investment contract, $5.3 million, was awarded to E.R. Snell Contractor, Inc. The company was hired to construct a little more than half a mile of bridge on State Route 11 over the Apalachee River in Barrow and Walton counties.
The contract, along with one other bridge construction contract, represent 28 percent or $10.5 million of the awarded funds.
The remaining 14 percent or $5.4 million is allotted for additional safety and bridge rehabilitation projects at various locations across the state.
The July awards bring the total construction contracts for Fiscal Year 2020 to $37 million. Fiscal Year 2020 began July 1.
