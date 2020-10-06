Don't call back 'The Call'

“The Call” (Horror: 1 hour, 37 minutes)
Starring: Lin Shaye, Tobin Bell, Chester Rushing, Erin Sanders, Mike Manning and Sloane Morgan Siegel
Director: Timothy Woodward Jr.
Rated: PG-13 (Strong violence, language, and disturbing content)
Movie Review: Lin Shaye and Tobin Bell have become horror movie staples. They are both creepy. Shaye played Elise Rainier in “Insidious” (2010) and its sequels. Bell played Jigsaw in the “Saw” series of movies starting in 2004.
They are both creepy, creepier in horror films. They are solid in these roles. Too bad, they are not enough to save “The Call.”
In fall 1987, Chris (Rushing), Tonya (Sanders), Zack (Manning) and Brett (Siegel) are four high school friends having fun at a fairground. They decide their evening needs more excitement, so they go torment Edith Cranston (Shaye), who people believed killed Tonya’s sister years earlier.
Shortly after Edith’s death, her husband, Edward, takes four people back to his home to play a game for money, a game where they call the deceased Edith on an ornate phone.
The four young adults should have called Ghostbusters. This movie is busted up.
Like the year of its setting, this movie feels like something one would have seen in the late 1980s. It rests upon entertaining and not necessarily being a convincing plot. Granted, the frights are present. They just do not stay with you in a chilling manner.
Additionally, “The Call” fails to allow one to get to know characters enough to care about them.
This exists because the acting does not inspire one to care. The characters feel like conventional leftovers from previous high school horror scripts.
And of course, the movie has an open-ended conclusion, leaving the door open for a sequel. Sometimes, characters should stay dead.
Grade: C- (Hang up; it is a robo call.)
Playing at Valdosta Stadium Cinemas.
“Heaven” (Fantasy/Religion: 1 hour, 46 minutes)
Starring: Angus Benfield, Katelyn Gault and Aaron Groben
Director: Angus Benfield
Rated: PG-13 (Some thematic elements and bloody images)
Movie Review: Angus Benfield is mainly a television actor. “Heaven” is his third feature as director. His movies are all similar to that of Job from The Bible.
For starters, wives are always dying in his movies. His motto is keep repeating your own work for as long as it works.
Here, Benfield plays Jonathan Stone. He dies and enters heaven. While there, he experiences life and the afterlife through multiple connections of those around him.
One of the more difficult aspects of this movie is overlooking bad toupees and wigs. The acting and story match. The acting of the cast is far from conclusive. The constant flashbacks are annoying as they make this movie choppy.
“Heaven” is anything but heaven. Sure, it has an inspiring presentation of heaven, but the plot is typical for a religious movie. They all revolve around death and other burdens usually. These scripts make Christianity appear like just a life of sorrow because producers of these movies are trying to evoke emotional responses from formulaic writing. This is a repeating pattern.
Like most Christian movies, “Heaven” creates a plot without developing characters. The focus is on the message when the message is always a tragic event as the narrative’s apex. Pray Christian movies find new material and more money to fund them.
Father Jehovah, The Bible and life are full of inspiration, but Christian moviemakers keep preaching the same sermon.
Grade: D+ (In this case, Heaven can wait.)
Playing at Valdosta Stadium Cinemas.
Adann-Kennn Alexxandar lives and works in Valdosta.
