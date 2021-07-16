Submitted PhotoThursday, Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan and Valdosta Fire Chief Brian Boutwell accept a check donated to the First Responders Fund for the police officer and firefighters injured on Madison Highway Monday afternoon. Guardian Bank donated $2,000 while Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk donated $1,000. 'We are so grateful for the support from our community. This fund was set up to support the first responders and their families as many of their spouses now have reduced hours at work to provide care, as well as help with any gaps in sources of secondary income that these first responders may have,' a statement from the City of Valdosta read.