Donation funds LAMP laundry needs

VALDOSTA — An anonymous donor donated $6,500 to Lowndes Associated Ministries to People to upgrade laundry equipment.
The donation will have a great impact on residents’ daily life and the bottom line of the shelter, LAMP representatives said in a statement.
“Having clean clothes is a luxury most of us take for granted, knowing that we will have workable laundry equipment gives me piece of mind,” said Yurshema Flanders, LAMP director. “And not having to call the repairman on a weekly basis will save us money.”
With the donation, LAMP will be able to outfit the facility's two laundry rooms with commercial-grade Maytag washers and dryers, a total of four washers and four dryers. LAMP has always used donated washers and dryers so the life of them was never known and repairs were needed on a monthly basis, representatives said.
“We are proud to be able to support a local charity like LAMP,” said Alex Sirmans, South Georgia sales manager for Tri-State Laundry. “We know what the machines can handle and the capacity and frequency needed in a shelter versus a home.”
LAMP researched and obtained three quotes from vendors in the region. LAMP is working with Tri-State Laundry Companies, a local commercial laundry equipment distributor, to purchase the machines.
Tri-State works with coin-operated laundry mats to commercial-grade equipment for hospitality and health care clients in the Southeast since 1995.
For more information on how to support LAMP, visit www.lampinc.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.