VALDOSTA — Police arrested a Valdosta man Wednesday following a domestic dispute.
Around 12:13 a.m., police headed to the 600 block of East Adar Street after an E911 caller reported the dispute, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.
When officers arrived, they saw a suspect walking away from the residence, stooping to set something on the ground.
While searching the suspect, police found cocaine in his pocket; they also found a firearm where the suspect had bent down, police said.
The suspect — described as a 38-year-old Valdosta man — is charged with misdemeanor simple battery – family violence, felony possession of a Schedule I narcotic and felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, police said.
“Through their thorough investigation, our officers did a great job in not only making an arrest for a family violence incident but following up and locating the gun. If our officers would not have followed up, the firearm could have been found by anyone in the area, including a child,” Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in a statement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.