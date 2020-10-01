DASHER — Authorities are looking for a man who robbed a store in Lowndes County Thursday morning.
At about 10:30 a.m., a man entered the Dollar General on U.S. 41 near Dasher, said Capt. Stryde Jones with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.
He robbed the clerk, who believed he had a gun, Jones said. He got away with an undetermined amount of money. No one was harmed, the captain said.
A description of the man was not immediately available, but Jones said his face was partially obscured.
Anyone with information on this crime can call the sheriff’s office, (229) 671-2950, or the Crime Tip Line, (229) 671-2985.
