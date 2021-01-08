VALDOSTA – Two city residents were displaced and a dog was rescued this week during a residential fire.
Shortly after noon Wednesday, the Valdosta Fire Department responded to a fire at a two-story, multi-family unit on the 2700 block of Sheridan Place, city officials said in a statement.
Fire crews arrived on scene in less than four minutes after the call and "found smoke coming out of the front door and roof gable of the residence," city officials said. "Crews extinguished the fire in less than two minutes."
No one was injured in the fire. Firefighters rescued a dog, which was evaluated and released to its owner.
One family – two residents – was displaced, city officials said.
Seventeen fire personnel responded to the fire. Valdosta Police Department and South Georgia Medical Center EMS assisted with on-scene operations.
Unattended cooking was cited as the cause of the fire.It is one of a series of unrelated fires attributed to unattended cooking in recent weeks.
