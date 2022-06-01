Dog Days of Summer

Burton Fletcher | Submitted PhotoDolly and Walker spend quiet time with Burton Fletcher, who fostered and then adopted them separately. Fletcher, president and director of the Burton Fletcher Foundation for Animals, www.BurtonFletcherFoundation.org, encourages the development of strict spay and neuter laws to stop the high euthanasia rates in South Georgia. 'The animal rescue community suffers compassion fatigue," Fletcher said. 'They strive to save as many dogs and cats as possible from convenience euthanasia due to an oversupply of animals entering the animal shelters. As you can see, Dolly and Walker are happy to live in a good home where their needs are cared for and they are safe from euthanasia.'