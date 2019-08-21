VALDOSTA — A special tactics team from the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office swarmed over a house with a K9 unit Monday on Bemiss Road — even though there were no bad guys anywhere around.
The exercise — at an empty house near the edge of town — was a training effort to better integrate the operations of the sheriff's office's Special Response Team with the K9 unit, sheriff's Sgt. Herb Bennett said.
"We're getting the dog used to having a bunch of guys around," he said. "Everyone is getting used to each other."
Monday's operation simulated police dog Thanos — the same name as the villain who erased half the universe's population in the recent "Avengers" movies — searching a house for someone who was hiding.
"A dog can find someone hiding behind a door more quickly than people can," Bennett said.
Thanos was acquired by the sheriff's office in March, he said.
The participants hope to make the practice drills a regular thing, taking place every other Monday in a new location, Bennett said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.