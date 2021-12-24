VALDOSTA — Burton Fletcher, president and director of the Burton Fletcher Foundation for Animals, has announced the winners of the Nationwide 2021 Shelter/Animal Welfare Adoption Dog “Happy Holidays!” Photo Contest.
“We feel that our first annual nationwide contest helps educate the public that there are a great many beautiful dogs available for adoption in our communities through our animal shelters and animal welfare organizations," Fletcher said. "We encourage people to adopt rather than shop and buy.”
Photos of the first-, second- and third-place winners, along with other contestants, can be viewed on the foundation’s website.
“The rules for the contest were simple: Each photo must be original for the contest and include an adopted or rescued dog," he said. "Photos are judged 40% on creativity, 30% on theme – “Happy Holidays!" – and 30% on quality of the picture.”
See www.BurtonFletcherFoundation.org for a complete list of rules.
Photos
Photos of color entries can be viewed at: https://www.burtonfletcherfoundation.org/contest-submissions/. Our one black and white photo can be seen at: https://www.burtonfletcherfoundation.org/contest/the-2021-shelter-animal-welfare-adoption-dog-photo-contest/submission/1939/.
