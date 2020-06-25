VALDOSTA – A new call to artists will bring a bit of the Old West with a new twist downtown.
The City of Valdosta Public Arts Advisory Committee along with Valdosta Main Street and the City Center Arts District have issued an all call to artists asking for a mural proposal that would be placed on an exterior wall in Bennie's Alley.
The theme for the mural is a modern-day Doc Holliday with judges looking for something with vibrant colors, unique interpretation and visually pleasing techniques.
John Henry “Doc” Holliday may be best known as a gunfighter in the Old West, but before those famed days, he and his family were Lowndes County residents.
Holliday was one of the first students at the Valdosta Institute and, after graduating from the Pennsylvania College of Dental Surgery, spent some time in Valdosta as an apprentice of Dr. Lucian Fredrick Frink, according to the Lowndes County Historical Society Museum.
Years ago, records of Doc Holliday's work was found in an official Lowndes County document and his childhood home has been renovated and still serves as a residence.
The mural will be painted on the building where Holliday once practiced dentistry, said Bruce Smith, PAAC chairman.
However, Holliday will not be the whole focal point.
“The PAAC discussed and did want to give some reference to Doc Holliday, but that does not have to be the entire focus of the mural,” Smith said. “We are looking for something that is different yet respectful of the building's past.”
Daniel Bayman, building owner, said he liked the idea of including history but also expressed the desire to push the ideas toward something more fun and contemporary, which was the consensus of the PAAC.
Valdosta Main Street has released all the guidelines for the mural via Facebook.
All submissions or questions can be e-mailed to rthrasher@valdostacity.com or dropped off 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, at 300 N. Lee St.
