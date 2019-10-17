Doc Adams, Soulshine plays Suwannee

LIVE OAK, Fla. – The Doc Adams Band and Soulshine Band will be in the music hall at the Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park Friday and Saturday, Oct. 18-19, playing country, Southern rock and other genres of music.
The Doc Adams Band will take the stage Friday, Oct. 18, with its rocking band of musicians and singers, park representatives said.
Doc Adams Band was among the bands winning their way to the Suwannee River Jam in 2019.
Soulshine Band of Fitzgerald is a well-known and popular band at the park where it has played many gigs during the last several years.
"This outstanding band of six full-time musicians was voted the best all-around local band in 2010," park representatives said. "The band has played all over Georgia, Florida, Alabama and played multiple times" at the park.
Doors open at 6 p.m. for dinner, bands take the stage at 8 p.m. and play into the night, park representatives said. Free admission.
More information: Call (386) 364-1683, email spirit@musicliveshere.com or go to www.musicliveshere.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.